Scott opposed to House mandatory paid leave bill

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott doesn't like the paid family leave bill passed by the House.

Lawmakers passed a mandatory program last week. Scott says he'll take his message to the Senate, where the bill remains in committee.

The Governor hopes the 92 to 52 vote in the House, which is not enough to override a veto, will help shape the bill into a voluntary program. He says the House plan is complicated and would create an IT nightmare.

"I would just look back to Vermont Health Connect as an example of creating an IT structure that is incredibly difficult. I mean, these aren't off-the-shelf type programs for this type of program that we're talking about," Scott said.

Scott says he'll be reaching out soon to the five Democrats who voted against the mandatory paid leave bill to discuss his voluntary plan.