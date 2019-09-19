Scott opts for federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes

Governor Phil Scott says he supports waiting for a federal ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

New York and other states have already banned them. Many health officials say vaping products have caused breathing issues for hundreds of people and it's still not clear what is at the root of the problem.

President Trump says he supports a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and Scott says he's going to wait for the feds to make the final call.

"We see the number of kids and it's really something that we need to pay attention to -- that are becoming more addicted to vaping," Scott said.

Vermont officially raised the age to buy tobacco products to 21 this year.

