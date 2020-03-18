Scott orders Vt. DMV to stop in-person transactions

The governor has ordered the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles to stop in-person transactions after Thursday in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Vermont DMV will still process registration, license renewals and other services online, by mail or by telephone.

But anything that requires a visit to the DMV-- like exams, training and hearings-- will be postponed until the end of the state of emergency.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, also directed the DMV to give a 90-day extension for all license and registration renewals.

The DMV will suspend in-person transactions at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

People with questions can call the DMV at 802-828-2000 or 888-998-3766 or use the contact form on the website.

Click here to read the governor's directive to the DMV.