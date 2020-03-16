Scott orders all Vermont bars, restaurants to close

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is ordering that all bars and restaurants in the state must be closed by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The order issued late Monday afternoon and in place through April 6 said that establishments can continue to offer food takeout and delivery service.

Scott also reduced the size of public gatherings allowed in the state to 50.

The governor's Monday decisions came as Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says that the virus is now being spread within the state by person-to-person contact rather than just through known sources of transmission such as foreign travel or contact with a sick individual.

All schools must be closed by the end of the day Tuesday.

