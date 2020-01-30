Scott faces Saturday deadline on paid family bill

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has until Saturday night to approve or veto a paid family and medical leave bill.

The House passed the measure last week after reaching a compromise with the Senate.

Under the bill, parents of newborns would get paid benefits for up to 12 weeks and those caring for sick family members would be eligible for eight-weeks of leave. It would be funded through a payroll tax of 20-cents on every $100.

Governor Scott says he still can't support the $29 million payroll tax, potentially setting the stage for a veto.

