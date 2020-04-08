Scott plans to extend Vermont stay-at-home order

A few cars are still using Main Street in Essex Junction but there are plenty of open parking spaces on a street that normally you'd have to search to find a spot. With businesses closed and residents staying in their homes, the question for many is when will it end? And we heard from the governor on Wednesday that it won't be anytime soon.

"It will come as no surprise that it will be extended," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Wednesday, the governor reiterated that the state is expected to hit its peak for COVID-19 cases in the next two to three weeks.

"We are watching case trends and will continue to make our decisions based on the data," Scott said.

One decision is the stay-at-home order. The governor says he knows people are eager for it to be lifted. And while he wouldn't give a date just yet, he said we didn't get into this overnight and will have to gradually ease out of it and any timeline they put forward is flexible.

"Depending on what we see with the trending and the data that we have available to us, we may be making some changes next week," Scott said.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the state will be looking for downward trends in their coronavirus cases.

"We are in a plateau phase I would call it. But that's not the same as deceleration," Levine said.

But while Governor Scott warned Vermonters their efforts will likely be part of the new normal for a while, Dr. Levine offered some encouraging news.

"I don't think social distancing will be the norm every day of every week for the next year," he said.

People we spoke with told us what they're looking forward to whenever it's over.

"Probably playing in the soccer league I play in, that's kind of the motivation," said Ethan Murphy of Hinesburg.

"Well, obviously group gatherings. I don't mind the free time to get a lot of side work done, but just seeing people is important for everyone's mental health," said Sam Low of Hinesburg.

And again, we're expecting to learn the date of that stay-at-home order extension and what other kinds of considerations they're going to be taking into effect when they look at the modeling when those details are released on Friday.