Scott praises Burlington Technical Center aviation program

The Burlington Technical Center showed off its aviation program to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday.

It was part of the governor's "Capitol for a Day" tour. That's when Scott takes his cabinet on the road to a different county, highlighting opportunities and challenges.

He says there are only a handful of programs in the country like BTC's Aviation and Aerospace Technology program.

"Our demographics are shifting, we're getting older and there are opportunities for our youth in all different sectors and aviation is one of them. Whether it's in Rutland, Bennington or here in the Burlington area, there are opportunities available," said Scott, R-Vermont. "I would say anyone who graduates from this program would have a job waiting for them when they got out."

BTC says graduates work in the private sector, go onto college or flight school or join the military to serve as aircraft mechanics.