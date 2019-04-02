Scott proclaims April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Vermont

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention Month at a Statehouse ceremony Tuesday morning.

The governor signed a proclamation at an event sponsored by Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. The group works to end the generational cycle of abuse and neglect, and trains people who interact with children on methods to prevent abuse and neglect.

Scott says the state is continuing to focus on early interventions for children.

Board Chairman Steve Dale says bad behavior experienced by children is often repeated by those children when they grow up. He says the group works to raise awareness during the month of April.

"Most of us parent the way we were parented. But that doesn't have to be the way that it is. We often do learn things. We can all work to change the pattern," Dale said.

Officials say child sexual abuse is the most frequently reported form of child abuse in Vermont.