Scott reiterates opposition to minimum wage bill

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is reiterating his opposition to the current legislative proposals to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024.

But the Republican governor indicated a willingness Thursday to consider a proposal that pushes the increase out several years. Some House Democrats tried to offer that compromise, but the House General, Housing and Military Affairs rejected it.

Passing the current proposal will require 100 votes in the House to overcome a Scott veto.

Scott says he doesn't want to raise the minimum wage but will consider a more moderate approach. Senate leaders have indicated a willingness to compromise, too.

"I think there's some room there. I mean, if we want to have a conversation. I haven't had a conversation with them at this point," Scott said. "Willing to listen if they're willing to extend it and change some of the rates and so forth. I obviously would consider that."

House leaders have so far been unwilling to compromise, but they don't appear to have enough votes to override a likely veto.