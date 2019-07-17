Scott responds to criticism from Democratic challenger

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is responding to criticism from the first Democratic candidate to enter the 2020 race for governor.

We told you Tuesday former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe announced her candidacy.

She said Scott was all talk about working to make Vermont more affordable and equitable. Holcombe believes some of the governor's policies only benefit the state's more wealthy population.

This was Scott's response Wednesday: "I've proven over the last three years that I'm trying to make Vermont more affordable for everyone. We've taken a lot of steps forward in that regard, no taxes and fees in the last two years, doing whatever we can to help low- and moderate-income Vermonters with Social Security and so forth."

Scott says there is still more work to do but he says he will wait until after the next legislative session to decide if he will run for a third term.