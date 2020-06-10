Scott says Vermont already using police defunding strategy

Governor Phil Scott is responding to calls from protesters to defund police.

Scott repeated Wednesday that defunding doesn't mean abolishing the police, it means reallocating those resources to reduce a community's reliance on law enforcement. The governor gave some examples Wednesday of how his administration is already pursuing that, including putting mental health counselors in state police barracks and investing in after school programs.

"We're going to see different initiatives, but I'm not sure that defunding public safety in some respects, or law enforcement, is the answer. Evolving or changing, that might be the answer, but the funding I'm not sure is the answer," Scott said.

Scott went on to say the state must still do more to address racial injustice.

