With four months until the general election, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott already knows who he isn't voting for-- President Trump.

"I will say, he isn't my first choice," said Scott, R-Vermont. "He has not received my vote. He will not be receiving my vote in this election. Um, but, um, but I haven't, uh, I haven't made a decision as to who I will vote for."

Scott didn't support Trump in 2016 either.