Scott says lawmakers don't need him to complete their agenda

The Democratic majorities in the Vermont Legislature are having trouble unifying all of their members around top priorities, and Republican Gov. Phil Scott seems to have noticed.

At his weekly press conference Thursday the governor referenced the super majority status Democrats have several times. In the House, Democrats and Progressives hold 102 seats of the 150-member body. In the Senate, Democrats and Progressives hold 24 out of 30 seats.

When it comes to some Democratic priorities, like raising the minimum wage or a mandatory paid family leave program, Scott suggested Democrats could work around his opposition.

"They don't need me. I mean, if this is a great idea and they have the majority, they have the numbers, they can certainly bypass me," Scott said. "That's the facts. They did well in the last election, as you might recall, and they've got the numbers and they can do what they want."

Democrats seem to be short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto in the House on paid family leave, raising the minimum wage and a legal marijuana market.