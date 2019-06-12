Scott says signing abortion protection bill makes a statement

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he signed a bill to protect abortion rights to make a statement.

The Republican governor signed H.57 on Monday. It codifies in law the right to an abortion without restrictions.

Scott says he's always been pro-choice. And with bans and restrictions on abortion being implemented around the country, Scott says he wanted his signature on the bill to show that Vermont is moving in a different direction.

"I thought it was important to make a statement in terms of seeing what's happening throughout our country and other states making maybe making the exact opposite, taking the exact opposite approach. And I thought it was important for me to step up," Scott said.

Lawmakers sought the bill because they fear a conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Lawmakers also began the process of approving a constitutional amendment this year that mirrors the new abortion law.