Scott signs bill aimed at expanding rural broadband

For decades, politicians in Montpelier have been promising high-speed internet to every home. But experts say to do that, it would cost between $500 million and $1 billion-- money the state simply does not have.

But a bill signed this week by Gov. Phil Scott aims to connect the countryside by giving communities more control over how that happens.

As our Adam Sullivan reports, it's an issue that will determine the future of the region's economy.

In today's world, many people equate high-speed internet with a utility, like electricity or plumbing-- something that is essential for the home. However, on many rural roads in Vermont, that high-speed internet is nowhere to be found.

John Chester started his art licensing company in Woodstock out of his home almost three decades ago. It's grown to 30 employees and now occupies a large warehouse and office space just off Route 4.

But there's a big problem.

"If we are working with a customer that needs a dozen images, it will take quite a while for that to upload," Chester said.

He says in order to grow and remain competitive, the internet service needs to improve.

"It's becoming a problem, not just an inconvenience," Chester said.

"Just like power and water, you need it to be able to do basically everything," Alex Rozek said.

Rozek lives in Boston. He bought a beautiful second home off a rural road in the Green Mountains about a year ago. His family is growing and he's thinking about a permanent move. But there's a catch.

"It often goes out and it is not fast enough to be able to do reliable teleconferences or anything with large data uploads," he said.

"Internet service providers have essentially left the rural part of this country behind," said Rep. Tim Briglin, D-Thetford.

Briglin chairs the Vermont House Energy and Technology Committee. He was in Dover Thursday when the governor signed H.513, a bill to improve internet speeds across Vermont.

It's estimated that between 15,000 and 20,000 homes in Vermont have little to no internet access. An additional 50,000 have access but not with speeds suited for modern technology. Together that totals about 25 percent of all Vermont homes that lack adequate internet.

"What this bill does is essentially empowers local communities to create their own solution," Briglin said.

In the Upper Valley, one solution has been ECFiber, a community-owned network that's been building out fiber for several years. The bill, among other things, provides planning for other communities to create similar networks, money to connect the most rural homes, and it cuts through the regulatory red tape to allow the internet companies to roll out the networks.

Networks that proponents say will play a pivotal role in everyone's lives.

"Health care for rural citizens, whether it's elderly Vermonters looking to age in place, whether it is someone looking to move to Vermont," Briglin said.

"If we could get fast, reliable internet here, we could be here full time," Rozek said.

Both residents and business owners say they are waiting patiently for their speeds to improve. However, they also say that the renewed push by the state to do that is a step in the right direction.