Scott signs burn pit registry bill

Gov. Phil Scott is signing a bill Monday aimed at getting Vermont veterans who have served overseas to sign up on a national registry that tracks symptoms of those who have suffered from burn bit exposure.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a burn bit registry documenting those who worked near burn pits and those who are sick.

Scott is signing the bill Monday morning in Northfield at the Woody William Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Northfield. Those attending include Norwich University President Richard Schneider, Deputy Adjutant General Ken Gragg, members of the Legislature, representatives from Vermont's congressional delegation, members of the military, veterans and their families.

WCAX News investigated the effects of burn pits on Vermont veterans last year, finding officials who claim the pits pose serious health risks including cancer.