Scott signs off on 2nd round of stimulus funding

More economic relief will soon be on the way to Vermonters after Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday signed off on a second package of stimulus funding.

The $600 million relief package includes some $93 million for small business relief, $20 million for broadband, $60 million for the Vermont State Colleges System and $300 million for health care.

It also includes $28 million in hazard pay for essential front-line health care and human service workers. In the program, some 16,000 essential workers are slated to receive a $2,000 benefit.

Top lawmakers say a lack of guidance from the federal government in how to spend the cash is preventing grocery store workers and others from receiving the benefit, too.

"The fact that we're past that moment doesn't mean that they didn't put themselves at hazard for those two months. And so we have not forgotten about the people who worked in retail or grocery stores or pharmacies or all the other positions that aren't captured with this wave," said Sen. Tim Ashe, D/P-Vt. Senate President Pro Tem.

The Legislature is holding onto about $200 million of the federal cash in case they can give others hazard pay or fill holes in the budget.

This latest stimulus bill comes on top of $80 million passed last week.