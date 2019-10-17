Scott stands by support of impeachment inquiry

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is standing by his support of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

The governor says Congress needs to find the truth about the president's dealings with the Ukrainian government.

Scott was the first Republican governor in the country to back the impeachment inquiry a few weeks ago.

At his weekly press conference in Montpelier Thursday afternoon, Scott said elected leaders across the country should be as transparent as possible in the process.

"People want to have faith in their government, and we, as leaders, have a responsibility to just tell the truth and be as transparent as we can, regardless of the ramifications. Who knows what will happen next election for anyone," the governor said.

President Trump is accused of urging Ukraine's president to "look into" Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.