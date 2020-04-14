Scott supports F-35 flights, won't carry out Burlington resolution

The Burlington City Council wants Gov. Phil Scott to put a stop to F-35 training missions during the coronavirus outbreak-- but he won't.

The council passed a resolution Monday night on a vote of 11-1 to ask the governor to stop the Vermont National Guard's flight training during the pandemic.

Councilors say they've gotten phone calls from people complaining about the noisy jets while they are stuck in their homes.

The governor's spokeswoman says the F-35 training flights are a federal mission important to national security and not something the governor would ask to halt.