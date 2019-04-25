Scott supports legal pot market if lawmakers meet his demands

Gov. Phil Scott says he'll support a legal marijuana market in Vermont if lawmakers include his three demands.

He wants a roadside saliva test for law enforcement, the ability for towns and cities to opt out of the legal market, and education programs to prevent youth use.

Lawmakers are considering the governor's request for roadside saliva testing but key lawmakers say it should require a warrant. Scott says he's not sure a warrant should be needed.

The Senate already passed a bill but did not include saliva testing or funding for education programs.

The House is currently reviewing the Senate bill and will send it to at least two more committees before it can be up for a vote by the full House.

"I've said I'm not philosophically opposed to this, but I want certain conditions and I think we have a responsibility to make sure we do this right and I think these are provisions that would help us get there," said Scott, R-Vermont.

Despite lawmakers' concerns, Scott says he thinks saliva tests can be a useful tool in helping to determine whether drivers are impaired.