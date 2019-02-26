Scott takes less heavy-handed approach to ed funding debate

Most communities in Vermont will weigh in next week on their local school budgets at Town Meeting Day. Governor Phil Scott says he still prefers to see no property tax rate increase, but unlike previous years, he's not drawing any lines in the sand.

The governor says higher property values are a factor in keeping tax rates from rising. "In some respects, some of the pressures are being mitigated by the higher grand lists," Scott said.

In previous years, Scott has been direct with local districts by demanding they limit spending. Local school boards have noticed and appreciate the governor's less forceful approach.

"It's a welcome approach that the administration is no longer seeking to take responsibility for the education spending decisions that are made at the local level by school boards and voters that approve those budgets," said Nicole Mace with the Vermont School Boards Association.

This year, with budgets rising, Scott has moderated his message. "I know there have been a number of them that have come in higher thus far, but we'll know more after Town Meeting Day," he said.

In December, state officials weren't projecting property taxes to rise, even with local school budgets estimated to grow by 3.2 percent. But now they're coming in a percent higher, with average increases of about 4.1 percent.

"It's probably a pretty good indication of where we're gonna end up. So it's higher than projected in December," said House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais. She gets weekly updates from the Agency of Education on local school budgets. But with just over half reporting proposed budgets, nobody can say yet whether the statewide property tax will rise. "It's too soon to tell."

Several factors could help offset an increase. The state is also seeing more sales tax revenue, thanks to changes made last year. And Mace says the forced merger of school districts is delaying some budgets. "It's a little premature at this point, because we have a substantial number of districts under orders by the state board to merge their operations," she said.

Meanwhile, like his first two years in office, Scott says he still hopes to prevent any increase in property tax rates. He's just being less forceful about it. "We'll have discussions with the Legislature to see if they have any interest in doing something to reduce that amount of money, but we'll take that up in the budget discussions," Scott said.

