Scott to address details of mandatory school closure

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will provide more details Monday morning about a statewide mandatory school closure aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor joined a majority of other states on Sunday in calling for the closure of schools. The order calls for schools in Vermont to close by no later than Wednesday. The directive will last until at least April 6 and could be extended.

No student is required to be in school Monday or Tuesday, if their parents or guardians would prefer to keep them home.

The announcement came as public health officials announced additional cases of the virus, bringing the total number in the state to eight.

