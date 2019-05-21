Scott to allow abortion bill to become law

Gov. Phil Scott has decided to allow a bill securing unrestricted abortion rights to become law.

A spokeswoman tells WCAX News that Scott will either sign the legislation or allow it to become law without his signature. He has yet to receive the bill from lawmakers.

The bill would be among the most expansive abortion rights laws in the country. It will allow for "the fundamental right of every individual who becomes pregnant to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion."

Scott, a Republican, received a perfect rating from Planned Parenthood during the 2018 election. His support for the bill comes as some states around the country are seeking to restrict or ban abortions.