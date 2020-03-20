WATCH LIVE: Scott to announce help for workers, businesses

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials Friday are expected to announce additional plans to help support workers and businesses impacted by COVID-19

Scott will hold a press conference at 11:15 a.m. Friday to discuss the latest measures Vermont is taking. Watch live on Channel 3 or livestream on WCAX.com.

On Thursday, health officials announced the first two deaths of Vermonters that had tested positive for the virus. They include a man from Windsor County who was at the VA Medical Center and a woman who was a resident of Burlington Health and Rehab in Burlington. Both were in their 80s.

The state as of Thursday has recorded 22 people who have tested positive for the virus, but health officials have admitted that with the limited testing, the actual numbers are likely higher.

Since declaring a state emergency, Gov. Scott has taken measures including the closure of all public schools and "nonessential" child care facilities, ordered the closure of many state offices, restricted gatherings of over 50, and limited restaurants and bars to take out only.

After struggling to answer thousands of phone calls from Vermonters trying to file for unemployment, the Vermont Department of Labor has added a new electronic form and increased staffing.