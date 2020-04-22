WATCH LIVE: Scott to highlight remote learning at COVID briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott plans to highlight remote learning efforts during his Wednesday media briefing on the state's COVID-19 response.

Gov. Phil Scott/File

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

As of Wednesday, Vermont health officials reported 823 coronavirus cases in the state and 40 deaths.

On Wednesday Scott plans to highlight the ways school districts are delivering remote education and telecom providers are supporting remote work. Scott on March 27 ordered Vermont public schools to remain closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the academic year. Vermont education officials have primarily left it up to individual districts to determine what remote learning looks like while also urging flexibility when it comes to grading.

Scott has said he plans to announce by the end of the week further measures to get Vermonters back to work based on continued downward trends in the virus.

His briefing Wednesday coincides with a planned protest over his stay- at-home order. Police say several agencies will be working together to make sure the briefing is not interrupted.

