Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is scheduled to hold his regular COVID-19 media briefing Monday morning.

File photo

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

As of Sunday, Vermont health officials reported 1,159 coronavirus cases with 12 new cases reported. The total number of deaths stands at 56. Nationwide, cases have seen a 15 percent over the past two weeks, with the most activity reported in the South, West and Midwest.

On Friday Scott said he would allow restaurants and venues to open up to 50% capacity, with no more than 75 people inside and 150 people outside, the percentage based on fire code occupancy.

Vermont State Parks will allow camping starting on Thursday.

