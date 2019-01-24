Gov. Scott outlines $6.1B budget

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott outlined his budget plan Thursday, which will spend $6.11 billion in state and federal funding next year if passed.

Scott's plan calls for some new taxes and fees, something he refused to do during his first term.

Our Neal Goswami has details of the spending plan the governor presented to lawmakers.

There are a handful of new taxes and fee increases, and new investments in early and higher education. He's promising to fund clean water efforts mandated by the EPA and help Vermonters buy electric cars. Legislative leaders say there are ideas they can work with.

"It's our job to separate our wants from our needs, make sure we're meeting our goals, determine where we need to do more and where we can get by with a little bit less," said Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor's spending plan is less ambitious than the two he pitched in his first term. But he's now facing even larger Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers. He seems to have recognized that and moderated his requests.

"The budget I present today is balanced and spends within our means while investing in both our obligations and areas that will give us the highest return," Scott said.

The governor also noted that lawmakers will have their own ideas that he wants to discuss.

"Now, I know you have your own priorities for this year's budget, which is an important part of this process. And I look forward to hearing them because we need all ideas on the table to restore our fiscal fundamentals," Scott said.

Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says she appreciates Scott's tone.

"We are encouraged that there's a really different tone than we've seen in the past. He used the phrase that these are ideas to get the conversation started," Johnson said.

Scott is asking lawmakers to tweak the sales tax to capture online marketplace transactions to support early education programs.

"I propose we invest an additional $7 million into our child care system to make it more accessible and affordable for low-income and working families," Scott said.

Higher education is also on his list of priorities.

"My budget proposes $700,000 for UVM to replace declining Medicaid revenues, and $3.2 million more to Vermont State Colleges," the governor said.

He's also calling for a new tax on e-cigarettes, something lawmakers are eager to do.

"I think you all know it's not my first instinct to add a tax, but with a growing health risk for our kids, I'm proposing to levy the same tax as we do on tobacco products," the governor said.

Scott says he'll present a fee bill that raises about $8 million. Most of that will come from the financial industry.

Other new investments include more than $1 million for lead testing in schools, and more than $2 million in cybersecurity upgrades.

He wants money for electric vehicle incentives, too, to help reduce carbon emissions.

"So, I'm proposing $1.5 million in rebates to help more people purchase or lease new or used EVs," Scott said.

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says the budget makes small advances but doesn't provide a board vision for the future.

"The question is, are we capable in this building of asserting a bigger picture vision? And frankly, that's the kind of thing that people outside the state would see us doing and say, 'That's the kind of place I want to be,'" Ashe said.

Lawmakers will now begin examining the details and figuring out what ideas they'll help advance and which ones they'll try to bury.