Watch Live: Scott provides COVID-19 briefing

With the possible peak of the coronavirus expected to hit Vermont within the next two to four weeks, state officials continue to ramp up response efforts.

Gov. Phil Scott will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Montpelier to provide the latest updates. Watch live on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported 389 coronavirus cases in the state and 17 deaths.

The majority of those deaths have taken place at senior living and long-term care facilities. Health officials this week said they have dispatched COVID-19 response teams to eight Vermont senior facilities to contain outbreaks.

The state is preparing for a worst-case scenario by setting up surge facilities around the state. Thursday, they announced seven more. The largest is at the Champlain Valley Expo with 400 beds. Spartan Arena in Rutland and UVM's Patrick Gym have 150 beds each. The Barre Civic Center and Collins Perley Sports Arena in St. Albans have 50 each. And there are two staged surge trailers at Brattleboro Memorial and Mount Ascutney in Windsor, each with 50 beds. Those will be used if hospitals reach capacity.

Scott continues to ask for volunteers with medical experience. The state is also looking for volunteers with other skills including drivers, food service, construction, IT, security, and skilled trades. Click here to find out how you can help.

Health officials have also opened up two new testing facilities in Grand Isle and Island Pond.

