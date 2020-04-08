Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold a press briefing Wednesday morning to provide the latest updates in the state's efforts to contain COVID-19.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported 575 coronavirus cases in the state and 23 deaths.

Scott this week confirmed that he expected to extend the state's stay-at-home order beyond mid-April.

The state this week officially requested federal disaster funds to assist the state in response to the pandemic. The state has already spent more than $20-million responding to COVID-19, but the final total is expected to be much higher.