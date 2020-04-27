WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID-19 update

Vermont Governor Phil Scott administration officials will hold a media briefing Monday morning to provide the latest updates to the state's coronavirus response.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

As of Sunday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 851 coronavirus cases in the state and 46 deaths. Eleven people are still hospitalized with the disease, according to health officials.

Governor Scott Friday outlined additional openings of the economy based on modeling that shows a significant slowing of the spread of the virus. The governor's latest order lets crews of five or fewer people to work manufacturing, distribution and outdoor operations like small construction projects.

Scott said he intends to issue further orders to loosen economic restrictions on a weekly basis if the data continues to improve.

Vermont health officials have said they plan to release new information this week on the number of COVID-19 patients on a town-by-town basis. So far there has only been a breakdown of cases by county.

The Governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order remains in effect until May 15.

