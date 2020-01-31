Scott vetoes paid family leave bill

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have guaranteed workers as many as 12 weeks of paid family leave, saying he opposed the $29 million payroll tax to fund the mandatory program.

Scott said Friday that he would progress with his voluntary paid family and medical leave program. Proponents had said the bill was needed to help recruit and retain workers in Vermont. The bill guaranteed up to 12 weeks of paid parental or bonding leave and up to eight weeks of paid family care leave.

The bill also contained the opportunity for individuals to opt in to a personal medical leave policy for up to weeks.

