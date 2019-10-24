Scott visits shooting range, defends last year's gun laws

Vermont's hunting season is around the corner and state leaders are touting the industry's economic impact to the economy. At the same the Republican Governor Phil Scott is defending his support for bills last year that raised the ire of many gun rights advocates.

Surrounded by outdoor enthusiasts at the Barre Fish & Game Club Thursday, Governor Phil Scott highlighted the impact of the state's hunting industry.

Officials say hunting and fishing bring a boost to the state's rural communities while giving Vermonters the ability to get back to basics. "The chance to get outside, the chance to decompress, the chance to spend time with friends and family in the outdoors. These are all essential elements of why we do this," said Vermont Fish and Game Commissioner Louis Porter.

Officials also say that after snow sports, hunting and fishing represents Vermont's second largest outdoor recreation industry, supporting over 17,000 people statewide.

But all of this comes about a year and-a-half after the governor supported several restrictions on guns. They include a red flag law allowing police to seize guns from people deemed to be a danger raising the purchase age to 21, expanding background checks, and limiting the capacity of magazines.

Some gun owners across the state saw the actions from a Republican governor as a betrayal. Scott acknowledges the bills aren't popular with some. "Many here today weren't happy with my decision -- angry and disappointed -- and I get that, and I understand it," he said.

But despite the opposition, he says he's able to come to the table with gun owners and work on the issues, such as growing the state's outdoor recreation industry. "Over time we've come together and found a way to work together on this issue, and I think that's important. It seems like it's the Vermont way to me," Scott said.

We spoke with several gun owners at the club who declined to go on camera. They say that most gun owners in Vermont fall somewhere in the middle of the gun debate and that it's become over-politicized.

