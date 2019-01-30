Scott won't endorse new gun safety bills

Additional gun safety measures are not getting the endorsement of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

The second-term Republican made history last year when he signed several new gun safety provisions into law. But the governor says he's ready to focus the discussion in other areas.

There are several bills being considered by lawmakers, though, including a waiting period for gun purchases. Proponents say it could help reduce suicides.

"I'm always willing to listen, but I think we've done a lot in terms of gun safety measures over the last year as you might recall and I think we can focus on other areas. We're focusing on mental health and so forth," the governor said.

Scott signed bills last year, including expanded background checks and a ban on higher-capacity magazines for rifles and handguns.