Gov. Scott vetoes 24-Hour waiting period

Just hours before Monday night's deadline, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a proposed 24-hour waiting period to buy a handgun. And he says it's partly because he's already done a lot about gun laws.

In his letter to the Secretary of State, he wrote that over the last year, he helped establish new language in gun laws, like mandatory background checks, Extreme Risk Protection orders, allowing families and police to take away guns from people who might hurt themselves or others, and he raised the minimum age to buy a gun from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.

He added to lawmakers, "We must now prioritize strategies that address the underlying causes of violence and suicide" and that this waiting period that he vetoed doesn't do that.

