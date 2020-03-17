Scramble for hospital beds, equipment in NY as virus spreads

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says demand for hospital beds in New York state could outstrip current capacity by tens of thousands when coronavirus cases reach an expected peak in 45 days.

Cuomo revealed the projections as confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus statewide shot up to more than 1,300.

State and city officials are making extraordinary efforts to avoid a worst-case scenario by slowing the spread of the virus.

Tuesday also marked the first St. Patrick's Day in more than 250 years without a large parade in New York City.

A few dozen organizers of the annual celebration of Irish pride marched down Fifth Avenue anyway.

