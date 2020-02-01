Scrap metal fire in Williston

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at the Chittenden Solid Waste District in Williston.

Picture: MGN

The Fire Department says people working there were loading scrap metal into a truck when flames appeared. They're not sure if something was already burning or if any chemicals were released from the stored metal.

"It is a scrap metal trailer, but scrap metal also consists of appliances which still has plastic and insulation and any other thing they may have in it so it's till an unknown at this time," said Captain Tim Garry from the Williston Fire Department.

Workers tried using snow to control the fire until crews arrived.