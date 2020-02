The number of people needing rescue in Vermont's backcountry last year is down slightly.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety reports 97 search and rescues last year. That's slightly down from 110 in 2018 and 105 in 2017.

Vermont State Police received a Homeland Security Grant for the purchase of six drones for use for locating persons lost in the backcountry. They say several missions were flown, though no 'finds' have been made yet using the drones.