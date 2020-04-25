Search for Burlington Police Chief postponed for a year

The City of Burlington has announced that they will be postponing their search for a new Burlington City Police Chief.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said that the city is not in a position to put adequate efforts into looking for a new chief while they are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Morrison will stay as the acting chief for the time being, but she will be leaving the department for a time during the summer months to care of her family.

In that time, Deputy Chief Jon Murad will step in as the acting Chief until Morrison returns.

Both Morrison and Weinberger say the city will continue the search by this time next year.