Search for UVM president down to 'sole finalist'

The University of Vermont's search for a new president is down to one.

Monday, school officials released a statement saying they've narrowed down the search to one candidate.

Suresh Garimella is executive vice president for Research and Partnerships, and the Goodson Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University.

Garimella has co-authored more than 500 publications and 13 patents. He earned his Ph.D. at UC Berkeley, his MS from Ohio State, and his bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Garimella will visit campus later this month for a series of meetings with university groups.