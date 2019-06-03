Search suspended for missing NJ man

Search efforts on Lake Champlain for a missing New Jersey man have been suspended.

A Vermont State Police Scuba Team searched Friday and Saturday near the Champlain Bridge

for Brian Brady, 57.

The Ringwood, New Jersey, man was last reported to be near that area Thursday afternoon. Troopers say they responded to a request for a welfare check at Brady's condo at Smuggler's Notch Resort and found it empty. They later tracked his rental car to a park and ride lot about a quarter mile from the bridge.

Police say search efforts were suspended Saturday evening and that Brady remains unaccounted for. No further search activities are scheduled.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the State Police: 802-878-7111.