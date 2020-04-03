Search underway for Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, great grandson

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore.

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Hogan said at a news conference that he spoke with Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend about her missing relatives.

Kennedy Townsend served two terms as Maryland’s lieutenant governor. She is the eldest daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

