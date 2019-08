Vermont State Police are confirming a search warrant in connection to death last month in Hinesburg.

VSP says they executed a warrant at a home in Monkton.

This was on Cattail Lane.

They say it's part of the case of David Auclair, who was found dead last month in a trail-head parking lot.

No arrests were made.

Witnesses say the home searched belongs to Auclair's ex-wife, but police did not confirm that.