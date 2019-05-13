Searchers looking for missing Dartmouth College hiker

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officers are searching for a Dartmouth College student who went missing after a hike.

The department was notified about 8 p.m. Saturday that 21-year-old Arun Anand, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, failed to show up at a lodge following a college-sponsored hike at Mount Moosilauke.

About 50 people searched the area around the point that Anand was last seen Sunday. Two helicopters were used.

The search was resuming Monday.

