Sears at UMall to close in latest round of cuts

The Sears at the UMall in South Burlington is shutting down for good this winter in the latest round of cuts to the national retailer.

Transformco, Sears' parent company, on Thursday released a list of 96 stores that will be closing by Next February. The Dorset Street store is one of the stores on that closure list, along with other locations in New Hampshire. The West Lebanon location was expected to stay open.

Sears has faced mounting financial trouble the past several years. The latest closures -- along with a $250 million financing package -- are another attempt to stay afloat after filing for bankruptcy last year.

A going out of business sale at the the UMall store is expected to begin on December 2nd.

