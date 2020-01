The Cambridge Fire Dept is hosting its second Annual Blood Drive in honor of Alex Blair.

Alex is a BFA Fairfax graduate who has been battling Leukemia. She spent 83-days in Boston for treatment before coming home the Saturday before Christmas.

Last year, they collected 26 units of blood at the drive. This year's goal is 35 units.

The drive takes place from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Cambridge Fire Department on Church Street in Jeffersonville.