A second person has died because of complications of COVID-19 in Clinton County.

Plattsburgh Mayor Collin Read says the male in his 40s died Saturday.

On Friday, CVPH reported an 80-year-old woman died.

Clinton County is reporting 43 positive cases of coronavirus, Essex County has 15 cases and Franklin County has 11 confirmed cases.

The Clinton County Health Department now recommends wearing a mask or other face covering while out on essential trips.