Second 'Forum for a Hate-Free Vermont' to take place in White River Junction

The public is invited to attend a 'Forum for a hate-free Vermont' Thursday.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan is hosting the event in White River Junction.

We're told the purpose is to encourage and talk about bias incidents and hate crimes in the state.

Organizers say community members are encouraged to come and tell stories and share in a vision for a hate-free Vermont.

This will be the second forum, there was one last month in Winooski.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. at Hartford High School.