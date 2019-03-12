Second instance of racist graffiti reported in Bennington

Police are investigating a second instance of racist graffiti in a Bennington in the past 48 hours.

The Bennington Banner reports the graffiti was found spray-painted on a recreation center in Bennington around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Town Police Chief Paul Doucette says investigators believe the graffiti was added sometime overnight after the center closed Sunday.

The graffiti has since been painted over by a town employee.

Doucette says it is unclear if the graffiti is linked to the vandalism at the Oldcastle Theatre Company building that was found Saturday morning.

The incident occurred hours before a dance and music troupe from Ghana was scheduled to perform.

Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande says they detailed an officer at the event, at the town's expense.

