Second presumptive positive coronavirus case in Vermont

The Vermont Department of Health has reported the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the state.

The Chittenden County adult is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center. The announcement comes less than a week after the first case, a man from Bennington County, was reported.

Officials say the patient is in his 70s and was hospitalized this week. Health officials are investigating his possible exposure history, and contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with him. Those people will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

“We are, first and foremost hopeful for this gentleman’s recovery,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine in a statement. “This case came to light the same day that the World Health Organization officially termed the outbreak a global pandemic. The seriousness of this virus and the rate it is spreading in the US and around the world reinforces the importance of everyone staying informed and following CDC guidance about avoiding crowds, non-essential travel, and other recommended steps for protecting your health and preventing germs from spreading.”

UVM officials plan to release additional information about the case on Thursday afternoon.