Second round of COVID-19 testing completed at St. Albans prison

A second round of testing for COVID-19 at a Vermont prison is complete.

Corrections leaders say 155 inmates and 154 staff members at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans were tested. Seven new inmates tested positive and one staff member.

The interim commissioner calls this good news since the original round of testing had 38 inmates test positive and 17 staff members.

We're told the inmates who tested positive have already been transferred to St. Johnsbury.